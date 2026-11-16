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  • China Confirms Trilateral Summit with US and Russia on November 19

China Confirms Trilateral Summit with US and Russia on November 19

  • By Guest
  • 16 Nov 2026
China Confirms Trilateral Summit with US and Russia on November 19

Beijing, November 16, 2026 : Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump for a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 19, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kremlin and the White House had earlier confirmed that the leaders of China, Russia and the United States would hold a trilateral meeting.

Source: QNA 

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