Doha, November 29, 2026 : Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a partner university of Qatar Foundation, has launched the iX Lab, an applied artificial intelligence learning environment that combines hands-on education, emerging technologies and real-world AI projects.

An initiative of the university's Information Systems programme, the lab aims to bridge academic learning and practical innovation by providing students with a collaborative space to tackle challenges, apply their knowledge and develop skills relevant to emerging technologies.

CMU-Q Dean Michael Trick said the university's educational approach combines academic theory and specialised knowledge with an understanding of wider global challenges.

He explained that the lab gives students an opportunity to address practical problems, develop effective solutions and learn through experimentation and exploration.

Founding Director of the iX Lab and Teaching Professor of Information Systems Dr. Savanid (Nui) Vatanasakdakul said the initiative was established on the belief that students should actively contribute to shaping how emerging technologies transform organisations and society, rather than simply studying them.

She added that the lab enables students to experiment, collaborate with industry and community partners, and develop responsible AI solutions with real-world applications. Its broader vision is to nurture future innovators and leaders who can contribute to AI advancement and Qatar's knowledge-based economy.

Students at the lab work on projects across four main areas of research and development: digital humans, synergistic AI, robo ventures and immersive technologies.

Information Systems student Rym Ameuri highlighted her work on My Tartan, a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)-based AI system. She said her contribution focused on helping the assistant retrieve information and generate responses grounded in trusted sources, enabling students to receive more reliable answers.

Fellow Information Systems student Adam Rakab said the lab encourages students to move beyond experimenting with emerging technologies towards identifying practical applications and using them to address real-world needs.

Led by Information Systems faculty, the iX Lab is open to students from all five of CMU-Q's academic programmes. It is designed to encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration, bringing together students and experts with different areas of expertise to develop solutions to practical challenges and strengthen the university's AI community.

CMU-Q offers undergraduate programmes in artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

Source: QNA