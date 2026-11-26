Doha, November 26, 2026 : The Amiri Guard School held a graduation ceremony at Barzan Camp on Wednesday for participants in three training programmes: the 15th Advanced Infantry Course for Officers, the 15th Basic Infantry Course for Officers and the eighth Basic Field Officers Course.

The ceremony was attended by HE Commander of the Amiri Guard Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi, alongside the deputy commander, assistant commanders, and commanders and officers from the Guard's departments and groups.

Acting Commander of the Amiri Guard School Capt. Mohammed Khalfan Al Mansouri said the graduation marked the completion of courses organised by the mobilisation wing during the second term of the 2026 training season.

He explained that the programmes covered various stages of warfare, battle planning, combat skills and their practical application in field operations.

Following a presentation of the courses' general report, HE the Commander of the Amiri Guard presented awards to the top-performing graduates.

Source: QNA