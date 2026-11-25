Doha, November 25, 2026 : The Social Protection and Rehabilitation Centre (AMAN), affiliated with the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, has opened an office at Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC) to improve access to protection and rehabilitation services for women and children.

The initiative, announced ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, aims to strengthen coordination between social protection and healthcare institutions and ensure more timely support for cases requiring intervention.

The new office is AMAN's fourth external office within the healthcare sector and forms part of the centre's strategy to expand and enhance social protection services.

It will facilitate case referrals, provide psychological, social and rehabilitation support, and strengthen coordination with partner organisations. The initiative is also intended to promote early intervention and ensure services are delivered according to professional standards while safeguarding beneficiaries' confidentiality and privacy.

Acting Executive Director of AMAN Fadal Mohammed Al Kaabi described the establishment of the office as an important milestone in improving access to the centre's services.

He said its presence at WWRC would support more integrated and timely assistance, particularly in cases requiring a multidisciplinary response. Al Kaabi added that the initiative would help improve response times and strengthen cooperation between healthcare and social service institutions, reinforcing protection and care for women and children.

He further noted that the office reflects AMAN's approach to building an integrated system through partnerships and institutional coordination, in line with its vision of providing more effective and sustainable services.

For her part, CEO and Medical Director of WWRC Dr. Zeena Al Mansoori said the centre's role extends beyond medical treatment to include comprehensive care for mothers and children, encompassing psychological and social support.

She described the new office as a valuable addition that would provide direct and timely access to support, strengthen interventions requiring multidisciplinary cooperation and advance the shared objectives of both organisations in protecting families.

Acting Director of AMAN's Protection Department Jawaher Al Sayed also welcomed the initiative, saying it would help speed up case responses and provide protection and support through coordination with medical teams and relevant authorities.

She added that the office would help create a safe environment that respects beneficiaries' dignity and addresses their psychological, social and legal needs, in line with AMAN's mission of prevention, protection and empowerment.

Meanwhile, Deputy CEO of WWRC and Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Departments at HMC Dr. Huda Abdulla Saleh said the office represents an important step towards strengthening an integrated system for protecting and supporting women and children.

She explained that it would help identify cases requiring assistance at an early stage, accelerate response and referral procedures, and ensure appropriate interventions are provided in a timely manner.

Head of the External Offices Section within AMAN's Protection Department Rawda Al Marri said the opening marks another stage in the centre's expansion plan, improving access to services and coordination with partner organisations while supporting service quality.

Source: QNA