Abu Dhabi, November 18, 2026 : UAE-based ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) said one of its vessels came under attack while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening, leaving 11 crew members injured and one unaccounted for.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said the remaining crew members had been safely evacuated, while search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate the missing crew member in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The 11 injured crew members are receiving medical treatment, the company added.

ADNOC L&S said its immediate priority was to support the search and rescue operation and assist the crew and others affected by the incident. It also underscored the importance of protecting seafarers and maintaining freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The company said it would provide further updates as additional information becomes available.

Source: QNA