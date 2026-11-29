Tegucigalpa, November 29, 2026 : Nine people were killed and 28 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine following a collision with a pickup truck in Honduras.

The Honduran Fire Department said those killed included the bus driver, three other men and five women. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the accident.

A rescue worker said several passengers were thrown from the bus as it fell into the ravine.

The bus, operated by Transportes Carolina, was travelling from the capital, Tegucigalpa, to La Esperanza, a town approximately 170 kilometres to the west, when the accident occurred on a steep, winding highway in the Comayagua department.

Source: QNA