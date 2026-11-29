Abuja, November 29, 2026 : Fourteen people were killed and dozens of homes and businesses destroyed in an attack by suspected armed bandits in the Luma Sanki area of Niger State, western Nigeria.

Niger State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Obed Nuhu Nana said in a statement that gunmen stormed the area, causing widespread panic as residents fled their homes in search of safety. The attackers subsequently set fire to numerous residential buildings.

The attack claimed the lives of 11 men and three women, while more than 50 homes and approximately 35 shops were destroyed. Several vehicles and a petrol station were also damaged.

The incident comes amid an escalation of ethnically motivated violence in parts of northwestern and central Nigeria, where armed groups have carried out retaliatory attacks against one another, leaving dozens dead over the past week.

Source: QNA