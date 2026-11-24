Abu Dhabi, November 24, 2026 : Eleven people were killed in a collision involving a passenger bus and a truck on Al Watan Street in the UAE emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said specialized teams were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving the report. Working alongside ambulance, Civil Defense and other relevant authorities, they launched rescue and emergency response operations, secured the site and managed traffic.

The ministry added that investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the collision, with the findings to be announced once the inquiry is complete.

Source: QNA