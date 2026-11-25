Riyadh, November 25, 2026 : Eleven people were injured in an attack targeting a tower in Riyadh's Financial Center on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing the official spokesperson for Civil Defense.

The Civil Defense said the relevant authorities responded immediately to the incident, implementing approved emergency procedures and taking all necessary measures to protect lives and property.

Earlier, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen confirmed the incident, describing it as a "cowardly terrorist attack" but providing no further details.

Source: QNA